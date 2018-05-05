Police recruitment : Candidates to undergo drug test, JAMB to conduct aptitude test — Nigeria Today

Police recruitment : Candidates to undergo drug test, JAMB to conduct aptitude test

Candidates who would be recruited into the Police Force will undergo drug, psychological and other test.

The screening process which would lead to the selection of the best 6000 out of over 133,000 applicants shortlisted will commence nationwide on Monday.

To ensure smooth process of the exercise, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has warned Commissioners of Police and other senior officers with various roles during the screening to be thorough and ensure that the exercise is devoid of corrupt practices.

The warning is contained in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by the Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood.

It reads: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training and Development, DIG Emmanuel Inyang has addressed Commissioners of Police and other Senior Officers nominated to serve as Heads of Police Recruitment Screening Committee in the 37 Commands of the Federation and warned them to be thorough and above board and ensure that the screening exercise which will commence with effect from Monday 7th May, 2018 is smooth, hitch free and devoid of any form of corrupt practice.”

The Police Chief warned officers that will be participating in the screening exercise to remain impartial and ensure transparency.

On the various tests that the candidates would undergo, Moshood said: “Medical examination will be conducted for each candidate in the following areas before final selection; Visual assessment which covers far and near visual acuity, binocular vision, colour vision, visual field testing and pathology.

“General medical test which covers blood pressure, sugar, body mass index, hepatitis b and c, HIV screening, Tuberculosis, antigen in serum and pregnancy test (for women only).

“Psychological evolution of the candidates which covers psychological interview, personality and integrity as well as drug screening.”

The Police also said successful candidates after the physical screening, would undergo written aptitude test which would be conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The police explained that they decided to engage the service of JAMB so as to ensure transparency and also get the best out of the candidates.

The Pokice chief also directed that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training and Development should embark on monitoring and assessment of the exercise throughout the 36 States and the FCT to ensure that the exercise is carried out in line with best practices.

The Police while advising candidates to be of good conduct throughout the exercise added that candidates and members of the general public with information on any improper practice should call the following phone numbers: 08076036011, 08037036257, 08034360919, 08037855951, 08065823054, and 08036753589.

