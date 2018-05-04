Police Salary Slash: We are working on it — Nigeria Today

Police Salary Slash: We are working on it

…Personnel to get pay on or before May 7th

The Nigeria Police have said they are working with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to resolve issues of payment shortage.

The police also attributed the payment shortage to system error.

The Police said the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has assured that affected personnel will get balance of their salary on or before 7th May, 2018.

A statement in Abuja on Friday by the Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood reads: “The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has assured the Nigeria Police Force that Salary short payment for Police Personnel for the month of April, 2018 was due to system error and is being promptly resolved.

“All other issues relating to payment of salary to Police personnel are being addressed. The affected personnel will according to OAGF get the salary differential paid on or before Monday, May 7th, 2018.”

The Force also disclosed that senior Police Officers have been charged to educate their personnel who have complaint adding that they should not panic.

“Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of State and Zonal Commands, and Heads of other formations and detachment in the Force have been directed by the Inspector General of Police to lecture and educate their personnel who have any complaint from payment of February, March and April 2018 Salary that their complaints are being rectified.

“Affected Police Personnel are enjoined not to panic as the Force is doing everything in conjunction with Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure that all the identified problems in the payment of salary of Police personnel across the country are permanently resolved.”

