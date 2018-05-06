 Police speak on death of APC chairmanship candidate — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police speak on death of APC chairmanship candidate

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police Command in Delta State has confirmed the death of Mr Jeremiah Oghoveta, a chairmanship candidate during the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress in Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The command’s spokesman, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said Mr Jeremiah Oghoveta was stabbed to death during the exercise at Jeremi Ward […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Police speak on death of APC chairmanship candidate

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.