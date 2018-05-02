 Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s rearrest — Nigeria Today
Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s rearrest

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police, Wednesday, explained that Senator Dino Melaye, who was earlier arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for criminal conspiracy and other charges, was re-arrested to immediately face another criminal charges against him in Lokoja, Kogi State. The Force Headquarters, disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood. Jimoh added that […]

