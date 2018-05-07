Police Takeover Ekiti APC Secretariat, As Crisis Deepens — Nigeria Today

Police Takeover Ekiti APC Secretariat, As Crisis Deepens

LEADERSHIP

The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after Saturday’s inconclusive primary took a different dimension on Monday as police have sealed the party’s secretariat. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protesters, who claimed to be sympathetic to the aspiration of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had […]

The post Police Takeover Ekiti APC Secretariat, As Crisis Deepens appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

