Police to screen over 133000 for 6000 jobs - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police to screen over 133000 for 6000 jobs
The Nation Newspaper
Police to screen over 133000 for 6000 jobs
The Nation Newspaper
THE Nigeria Police Commission (PSC) will on Monday begin screening 133,324 applicants shortlisted for the 6,000 police job, its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said yesterday. In a statement issued in Abuja, the commission said Kaduna State has the highest …
Lagos records lowest applications as 133324 apply for 6000 police slots
