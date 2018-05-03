Political opponents blackmailing me as religious bigot — Sen. Binta — Nigeria Today

Political opponents blackmailing me as religious bigot — Sen. Binta
The only female senator from the North, Sen. Binta Masi, has expressed sadness over moves by political opponents to portray her as a religious bigot. Masi made this known while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in her Ward, Jigalambu, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa.
