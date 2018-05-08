Poor performance forced out Kada Stars, club secretary says — Nigeria Today

Poor performance forced out Kada Stars, club secretary says

NAN

The management of Kaduna State-owned Kada Stars says the club is not participating in the 2017/2018 Kwese Basketball League because of its relegation after a poor performance in the 2016/2017 season.

The club’s secretary, Garba Shehu, said on Tuesday in Kaduna that the club’s performance last season was terrible and it had to drop out of the competition.

“Out of the 28 matches played, we won only four and lost 24, which was not encouraging.

“In sports, as in life, there are times when you don’t deliver your best when called upon to do so,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“At the elite level, a poor performance in sport is when you or your team is one per cent off your best. This contributes to an unwanted result combined with the feelings of letting yourself or others down.

“It is important to note, that occasionally we produce a poor performance relative to our potential capability, yet still manage to win.

“But this type of scenario can also produce feelings associated with a loss.

“At some stage, most of us associated with sports must come to terms with performance which leaves us, at best, feeling emotionally drained,’’ he added.

The club official, however, dismissed insinuations that the club’s place in the competition had been sold.

