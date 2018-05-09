 Popular Belgian singer Maurane dies days after comeback - Ghafla! — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Popular Belgian singer Maurane dies days after comeback – Ghafla!

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Popular Belgian singer Maurane dies days after comeback
Ghafla!
Days after her comeback following a two year absence, Belgian singer Maurane died. She was found dead at her home in Brussels. Loading… Maurane was a music sensation in the 1980s before taking a break in 2015 following problems with her vocal cords
Popular Belgian Singer Dies Just Days After Making Her ComebackNews18
Singer Maurane Dies Days After Comeback In BelgiumLeadership Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.