Popular Kannywood Hausa Actress, Hauwa Maina Is Dead — Nigeria Today

Popular Kannywood Hausa Actress, Hauwa Maina Is Dead

Posted on May 3, 2018

Popular Kannywood Actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead.
Hauwa Maina died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano Wednesday night May 2nd, 2018.

Confirming the death, popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, said the celebrity died at the hospital after an illness.

“Yes Hauwa Maina is dead,” Ali Nuhu said.

Mrs Maina was one of the most popular faces in Kannywood. She was famous for her roles in epic Hausa movies as ‘Queen Amina’ and ‘Bayajida’.

Many Kannywood celebrities have condoled with the family of the deceased, posting her pictures on social media and praying for the repose of her soul.

