Power Generation Stays Above 5000MW Mark into First Days in May - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Power Generation Stays Above 5000MW Mark into First Days in May
By Chineme Okafor in Abuja. Nigeria's electricity generation level which rose to above 5,000 megawatts (MW) from an average of 4,500MW in the last few days of April, has continued to stay at the 5,000MW mark even into the first two days in May. This is …
