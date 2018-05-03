PR: DASHUB Selects Clears for KYC and AML Compliance — Nigeria Today

PR: DASHUB Selects Clears for KYC and AML Compliance

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

-DASHUB Inc., signs commercial agreement with Clears as its exclusive KYC/AML user

verification solution.-

-Clears provides DASHUB’s users with international compliance, data privacy, security, and frictionless interaction using the blockchain-

NYC-New York- May 03rd 2018 – ​Clears, a revolutionary data-less Know Your

Customer [KYC] service, powered by the Ethereum blockchain, and DASHUB, an online automotive marketplace , inked a commercial agreement for the implementation of Clears solution to verify compliance regulation of DASHUB users. Clears will be the exclusive provider of KYC and AML verification for investors and users on DASHUB’s token sale for AXT and their planned future platform called the Automotive eXchange Platform (AXP).. Clears system assures compliance while protecting users personal data. Data given to Clears is encrypted, hashed and cold stored. Clears maintains an unparalleled integrity and security for its users and mitigates its partners liability in the case of audits.

“Compliance is a top priority at DASHUB. The automotive sales industry is a constant

victim of fraud, and requires unique conditions to secure its marketing funnel.

Partnering with Clears was an obvious choice for both user protection and their unique blockchain approach.” said Max Kane President and CEO of DASHUB.

KYC—or Know Your Customer—is a critical process for all financial companies dealing

with international investors, shareholders and customers. Clears is a technology based on the Ethereum blockchain offering a scalable and personalized KYC process. It aims to expedite the acquisition and delivery of required information to companies and regulators around the world. This, while simultaneously improving the users experience by increasing security of sensitive personal data and lowering the cost for the service provider.

“Clears has invested extensive resources, infrastructure, time and training to build out in-depth blockchain solutions for businesses looking to speed their onboarding without compromising on compliance. This partnership is the quintessence of our mission” said Clears CEO Florian Seroussi.

This unique collaboration demonstrates perfectly the integration of blockchain technology in the mainstream market space, as a solution to cumbersome, costly and outdated models of operational or regulatory barriers.

About Clears:

Clears is a fully customizable, data-less KYC solution, that guarantees a business’s compliance with local and international regulations. Clears eliminates the most prominent points of user anxiety; hacks, identity theft, fraud. In the case of audit by regulators, Clears can provide the original documentation by extracting the documents from the cold storage server. Users can use their Clears credentials on all KYC’s using Clears, giving them a private, secure and convenient experience online.

Join us at : https://clea.rs/?ref=clearsteam

About DASHUB:

DASHUB Inc. is an online automotive marketplace offering services such as online vehicle sales, on-site inspection services, logistics, financing, and vehicle service contracts (i.e., warranties). Consumers who wish to browse their inventory of over 150,000 vehicles (both salvage and clean title, up to 80% off retail in some cases) can register on www.dashub.com. DASHUB’s current blockchain-based project, the Automotive eXchange Platform, and its supporting token sale (i.e., the AXT token), aims to innovate and disrupt the online car- buying process on a global scale.

Join us at: http://axt.io/

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://clea.rs/?ref=clearsteam

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: DASHUB Selects Clears for KYC and AML Compliance appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

