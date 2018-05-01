 Pregnant Girl, 17, Drinks Sniper, Dies After Parents Chased Her From Home In Rivers — Nigeria Today
Pregnant Girl, 17, Drinks Sniper, Dies After Parents Chased Her From Home In Rivers

A secondary school student in Rivers state identified simply as Abibatu has committed suicide after her parents chased her from their home for becoming pregnant. The incident occurred on the Apamini Annex Road, Rumuokoro community, in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state. Abibatu was said to have been impregnated by a yet-to-be-identified man. She became distraught […]

