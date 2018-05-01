Pregnant Teenager commits Suicide after Parents reportedly Sent her Packing — Nigeria Today

Pregnant Teenager commits Suicide after Parents reportedly Sent her Packing

A 17-year old girl identified only as Abibatu, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has allegedly committed suicide after her parents sent her out of the house for getting pregnant, Punch reports.

A source, speaking to Punch said she was chastised by her parents on Friday. The source added.

On Saturday morning, we heard that the girl was dead. We later learnt that she took mosquito killer. We also heard that her parents were angry with her because she got pregnant. She might have committed suicide because of the shame. We know her as a very calm person and we never knew she was capable of such act; we never knew she could take her own life in such a manner.

Abibatu was found on Saturday, with her mouth reeking of insecticide which she bought from one of the stores in the area.

The Rivers Police PRO Nnamdi Omoni said the case has not been reported but he had “heard that the parents chased the girl out of the house on noticing that she was pregnant. But the girl went to commit suicide.”

Omoni added: “The parents appear to be afraid to go to the police. For now, nobody has come to report that matter. The command is not aware because there is no complaint before it.”

