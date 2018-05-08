PREMIERE: Tiwa Savage – Tiwa’s Vibe (Prod. By Spellz) — Nigeria Today

PREMIERE: Tiwa Savage – Tiwa’s Vibe (Prod. By Spellz)
Queen of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty “Tiwa Savage” whom recently copped the award for Best Collaboration at the 2018 Headies is not about to take it easy as she follows up with new a new vibe “Tiwa’s Vibe“. The song was produced by Spellz, mixed and mastered by STG. PS: This is a straight hit! […]
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!