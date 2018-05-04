Presidency blasts Obasanjo over Buhari’s meeting with Trump — Nigeria Today

Presidency blasts Obasanjo over Buhari’s meeting with Trump
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has insisted that his principal’s visit to the United States of America (USA), was beneficial to the country. In a statement, Shehu claimed Buhari got all he wanted from the U.S. government. This was in apparent response to criticisms of the trip […]
