Presidency reveals when Buhari will arrive Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Presidency reveals when Buhari will arrive Nigeria

The presidency has disclosed that president Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria from his US official visit Thursday evening. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the disclosure via his Twitter handle. In a tweet, Adesina wrote, “MB arrives Abuja this evening. The good work of rebuilding Nigeria continues.” Buhari, who travelled […]

