President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London — Nigeria Today

President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London for a 4-day medical trip.

The presidency had announced on Monday, that the trip is at the request of the president’s doctor and he’ll be back in the country on Saturday, May 12th.

See more photos and video below:

President Buhari departs for London A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on May 8, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @buharisallau

The post President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

