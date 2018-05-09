 President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London

Learn how to make money online. Click here

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London for a 4-day medical trip.

The presidency had announced on Monday, that the trip is at the request of the president’s doctor and he’ll be back in the country on Saturday, May 12th.

See more photos and video below:

President Buhari departs for London

A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on

Photo Credit: Instagram – @buharisallau

The post President Buhari Departs Abuja for Medical Trip to London appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.