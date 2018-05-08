Pretty Trader’s Head Blown Off By Cultists In Kwara For Refusing To Sell Cigarettes — Nigeria Today

Pretty Trader’s Head Blown Off By Cultists In Kwara For Refusing To Sell Cigarettes

Gunmen said to be numbering five have killed a cigarette seller identified simply as MM, allegedly for refusing to sell it to them. Sources told journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday (today) that the seller was shot in the head in his shop at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin by one of the suspected […]

The post Pretty Trader’s Head Blown Off By Cultists In Kwara For Refusing To Sell Cigarettes appeared first on Timeofgist.

