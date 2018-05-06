Prof. Hagher eyes 2019 presidency, consults Tor Tiv — Nigeria Today

Prof. Hagher eyes 2019 presidency, consults Tor Tiv

The chairman, Benue Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv James Ayatse, has lamented that the Tiv people of the Middle Belt have not been given an opportunity to be elected as president of the country, despite playing a crucial role in the independence struggle.

The Tor Tiv stated this, yesterday, in Gboko Local Government Council of the state, when a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a visit in his palace in Gboko.

He called on the Tiv worldwide and Nigerians to rally round Hagher and make him emerge president of the country in 2019.The monarch noted that the people of the Middle Belt fought hard to keep the country as one indivisible entity, but have been sidelined. He said it was time for the region to produce a president.

“Since independence, power is usually rotated between the South and the core North. We of the Middle Belt are always left without anything. Hagher is a credible aspirant, because he served Nigeria in different capacities. He was once a senator, minister and ambassador for two consecutive times, and has not disappointed us, as such he will perform wonderfully as president,” he said.Hagher said his desire to contest was borne out of concern for the country.

