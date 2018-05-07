 Proof That There Were Actual Star Wars Flights At Heathrow Airport On May 4 — Nigeria Today
Proof That There Were Actual Star Wars Flights At Heathrow Airport On May 4

Posted on May 7, 2018

Have you ever wanted to take a trip to a galaxy far, far away?

I mean. who hasn’t?

Heathrow Airport in London were offering out-of-this-world destinations in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, according to Mashable.

Check out their departures board, which shows how they decided to get in on the action.

Among the 10 Star Wars-themed destination was Jakku, which was delayed due to a sandstorm; Kashyyykk (crossbows had to be checked in at the gate); and Hoth, which was awaiting clearance of snow from the destination’s runway.

Luckily, the ever-reliable Flight R2D2 to Tatooine was on time – honestly, I’ve always wanted to check out the Mos Eisley Cantina.

Alderaan, though? Cancelled. No reason why, I’m afraid.

Star Wars fans had a field day:

These are the important questions, people!

Still, there were no available flights to far-flung, exotic locations like Utapau, Mustafar or Kalee. Clearly, these weren’t the destinations that flyers were looking for.

