Prosecution closes Umm al-Hiran cases against police for killed Beduin man - The Jerusalem Post — Nigeria Today

Prosecution closes Umm al-Hiran cases against police for killed Beduin man
State Attorney Shai Nitzan decided to close the criminal probes of the January 2017 incident in which a policeman and a Beduin were killed surrounding protests of the state's demolition of unrecognized Beduin residences in Umm al-Hiran in the South
Israeli inquiry clears officers of wrongdoing in Bedouin teacher killingMiddle East Eye
State Prosecutor Closes Investigation Into Umm al-Hiran Incident; No Officers to Stand TrialThe Jewish Press – JewishPress.com
Officers who killed Bedouin 'car-rammer' won't be chargedThe Times of Israel
CHANNELS TELEVISION –i24NEWS –+972 Magazine
