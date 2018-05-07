Prototype handheld skin printer is like a magic wand for healing flesh wounds — Nigeria Today

Prototype handheld skin printer is like a magic wand for healing flesh wounds
Imagine a version of the kind of duct tape dispenser you can buy from Home Depot, only instead of rolling out pieces of tape it can produce a sheet of skin tissue to cover a wound.
The post Prototype handheld skin printer is like a magic wand for healing flesh wounds appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!