“P*ssy juice is good; it makes you live long” – Toke Makinwa claims — Nigeria Today

“P*ssy juice is good; it makes you live long” – Toke Makinwa claims

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has given a quite questionable claim on microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to Toke, it is healthy and good to take p*ssy juice as she claims it makes one live long.

She also revealed that she loves sexting and trash talking with a guy she’s feeling.

