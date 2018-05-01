 Pulitzer winners, classic Oscar Wilde slated for Everyman Theatre's 2018-2019 season - Baltimore Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pulitzer winners, classic Oscar Wilde slated for Everyman Theatre’s 2018-2019 season – Baltimore Sun

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Baltimore Sun

Pulitzer winners, classic Oscar Wilde slated for Everyman Theatre's 2018-2019 season
Baltimore Sun
Dawn Ursula in the 2015 Theatre J production of "Queens Girl in the World" by Caleen Sinnette Jennings. Dawn Ursula in the 2015 Theatre J production of "Queens Girl in the World" by Caleen Sinnette Jennings. (Teresa Wood). Tim SmithContact ReporterThe
Everyman Theatre Announces 2018/19 Season Including Repertory World PremiereBroadway World

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.