 Punish Hajia Fati over assault on Multimedia journalist – Dr. Lloyd Amoah urges NPP - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Punish Hajia Fati over assault on Multimedia journalist – Dr. Lloyd Amoah urges NPP – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Punish Hajia Fati over assault on Multimedia journalist – Dr. Lloyd Amoah urges NPP
Myjoyonline.com
A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana say's the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make a 'clear” statement on the assault meted out to a journalist from The Multimedia Group at the party's headquarters last Friday. Dr Lloyd Amoah is
"It Is Unfortunate" – John Boadu Condemns Attack On JournalistPeace FM Online
Hajia threatens to sue NPP if…Pulse.com.gh
Citi FM to boycott NPP events over assault of journalistGhanaWeb
Ghana Business News –Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
all 32 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.