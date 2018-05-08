Punish Hajia Fati over assault on Multimedia journalist – Dr. Lloyd Amoah urges NPP - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Punish Hajia Fati over assault on Multimedia journalist – Dr. Lloyd Amoah urges NPP – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Punish Hajia Fati over assault on Multimedia journalist – Dr. Lloyd Amoah urges NPP
Myjoyonline.com
A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana say's the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make a 'clear” statement on the assault meted out to a journalist from The Multimedia Group at the party's headquarters last Friday. Dr Lloyd Amoah is …
"It Is Unfortunate" – John Boadu Condemns Attack On Journalist
Hajia threatens to sue NPP if…
Citi FM to boycott NPP events over assault of journalist
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!