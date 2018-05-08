Putin Appoints Medvedev As Russian Prime Minister For New Term — Nigeria Today

Putin Appoints Medvedev As Russian Prime Minister For New Term

LEADERSHIP

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday appointing Dmitry Medvedev as head of the government following a parliamentary approval. Earlier in the day, out of 430 deputies present at the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of the parliament, 374 voted for Medvedev’s post as prime minister and 56 voted against it. The ruling […]

The post Putin Appoints Medvedev As Russian Prime Minister For New Term appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

