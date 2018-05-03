PVC: INEC receives 4m for newly registered voters — Nigeria Today

PVC: INEC receives 4m for newly registered voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received delivery of four million printed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), it was learnt.

The PVCs according to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is for 2017 registered voters.

Yakubu who made the disclosure on Thursday at INEC Campus Outreach on “Youth Votes Count’’ at University of Abuja said that the PVCs would be delivered to states over the weekend for onward distribution.

He said: “For those who registered in 2017 between April and December 2017, all the cards of four million have been printed and will be delivered to the state this weekend.

“`So, by next week all those who registered in 2017 will begin to collect their cards.

“For those who registered in first quarter of 2018 and those will continue to register before elections in 2019, I assure you that your cards will be available ahead of the general elections.’’

He also assured that PVCs for newly registered voters in Ekiti and Osun states would also be ready before the states governorship elections.

Speaking on the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), INEC boss said the commission had registered about 8 million new voters.

“So far, we have registered in 2017 about 4 million Nigerian; in the first quarter of 2018 we registered about 2.9 million and in the four week of the second quarter, as at yesterday (Wednesday), we registered about 1.1million more.

“At the end of the exercise we expect about 11 million Nigerians will be registered.’’

Yakubu, who announced the creation of a registration centre in the campus, advised students and residents of Gwagwalada closed to the campus make use of the opportunity to register.

He also advised them to endeavour to collect their PVCs and participate in the voting during elections, pledging that their votes would count.

“When you collect you PVCs, please on Feb. 16 and March 2, 2019, make sure you go out and vote.

“Let me give you an undertaking that in 2019 your votes will count. In 2019 only the votes cast by Nigerians will determine who wins election,’’

Yakubu said that the commission was working to carry everybody along, including the People Living with Disability in its preparation for 2019 general election including the provision of magnified glasses which was demonstrated in Anambra governorship election.

The Vice-Chancellor UNIABUJA, Prof. Michael Adikwu in his goodwill message commended INEC for starting with the university in its sensitisation of Nigerian students in the electoral processes.

Adikwu represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Nwana, said that the INEC outreach to the university underscore the important of youths in the future of Nigeria.

“INEC has scored a very important goal by getting on board the future of our country that’s the youth to participate properly in a nonviolent manner in the electoral process

“What is happening today gives youth a lot of hope for the country that we will have elections that will be credible and defensible in every part of the world

“I do hope that after today’s session there will be no doubt about that we will all play our roles in ensuring that our electoral processes are credible.’’

The President of UNIABUJA Student Union Government, stressed the need to carry youth along in the electoral process.

“It is a great thing for INEC to deem it fit to start the pioneer program with UNIABUJA.

“You cannot take away youths from politics. Youths in politics, leadership and governance is something that must be taken with utmost value if Nigeria must reach the great future

“This step by INEC meant that it believed in the youths not only as the leaders of tomorrow but of today and we will lead ourselves into tomorrow.

“Youths represent a great percentage in the nation but if we can only write on paper without practising it to ensure that the youths get ready for the future ahead by demanding and participating in who leads them then it is a waste.’’

INEC ambassadors; Innocent 2baba Idibia, Helen Paul, Cobhams Asuquo , a Multi-award wining musician/producer with visual challenge, as well as Yakubu and Obasanjo feature at the panel session.

