Quadri, Bode lead Nigeria to victory over Spain - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Idris Adesina. Nigeria on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the second division of the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, after beating Spain 3-1 to face Slovakia on Friday. Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri, Bode …
