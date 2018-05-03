 Quest For Value Creation In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Quest For Value Creation In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Last weekend, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, performed the ground-breaking of the second Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). FESTUS OKOROMADU writes on timeliness of the initiatives as stakeholders demand a shift of the focus of the Nigerian domestic […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Quest For Value Creation In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.