Rains Delay Proceedings As GSL Open Reaches Semi-Final - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Rains Delay Proceedings As GSL Open Reaches Semi-Final
The Tide
Rains Delay Proceedings As GSL Open Reaches Semi-Final
The Tide
Proceedings at the ongoing Gladiators Systems Limited (GSL) Tennis Open were delayed for one hour and 30 minutes on day four as Abuja experienced early morning showers yesterday. In the early quarter-final fixtures which commenced after the courts were …
