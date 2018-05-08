 Ramaphosa says he will defend Maimane against his own party - News24 — Nigeria Today
Ramaphosa says he will defend Maimane against his own party – News24

News24

Ramaphosa says he will defend Maimane against his own party
News24
The ANC will be the first to defend DA leader Mmusi Maimane from people in his own party who deny racial inequality, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. While answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ramaphosa commended Maimane for the
