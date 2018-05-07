Rangers Chairman Dave King Discuss How Much Transfer Budget Steven Gerrard Will Get — Nigeria Today

Rangers Chairman Dave King Discuss How Much Transfer Budget Steven Gerrard Will Get

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has not been given a precise figure for a transfer pot which will be available to himself and director of football Mark Allen, says club chairman Dave King.

“We have given the commitment that we will continue to invest in the squad and we will be a net investor,” King said. “We will provide additional net funds.

“He will sit down with Mark and determine that. We don’t put figures on that because we can’t.

“It depends on how many players Steven wants to keep. We haven’t even discussed it. Right now we don’t have a player plan.”

Dave King gave a personal promise to increase his investment.

“I have to do that, I have already done that, in advance of next season,” he said. “Because we continue to run at a deficit, deliberately, we have to satisfy the licensing authorities, the SFA, UEFA, that you have sufficient funds to fund your deficit.

“So we have had to give cash guarantees in advance of next season. So whether we raised money in a rights issue or not, we are in for the money, I am in for the money, I am underpinning the cash. The club is fully funded for next season.”

