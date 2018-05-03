Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession — Nigeria Today

Rapper G-Eazy arrested for Assault and Cocaine Possession

Rapper G-Eazy has been arrested for suspected assault and cocaine possession after performing in Sweden, TMZ reports.

The rapper was said to be partying with friends Halsey and Sean Kingston at a club in Stockholm when the arrest was made, acting aggressively.

Guards had reportedly approached him asking that he calm down, but then things took turns for the worse.

G-Eazy reportedly started throwing punches, hitting a guard in the face several times.

The police were then called, who detained the rapper and reportedly found cocaine in his pocket.

See a video of the rapper getting arrested below:

