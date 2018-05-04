Ras Kimon, Mike Okri return on stage as AMBON is unveiled! — Nigeria Today

Ras Kimon, Mike Okri return on stage as AMBON is unveiled!

By Njoku Benjamin

Music legends, Ras Kimono and Mike Okri took turns penultimate Friday to recreate their days on stage when they thrilled guests with some of their evergreen tunes like never before.

The legends were among the artistes that graced the unveiling of the Association of Music Band Owners,AMBON, which held at Ibru Gardens Victoria Island , Lagos. It was an evening of live performance and the legends did not disappoint. They performed some of their old tunes to the stimulation of the audience mainly made up of music band owners and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, which also had Alariwo of Africa in attendance, the President of the association, Mr. Akinloye Tofowomo, said the new group is set to stand and remain the foremost association that dictates standards for quality and timeless live band music in Nigeria.

Tofowomo, who is the leader of the popular Shuga Band stressed that the core cardinal vision of the association is to collectively help develop ,empower and organize the unorganized live music sector that AMBON is part of and believes that in no time the group will set the pace for stability in the live band sector. According to Gloria Ibru, the Vice-President of the group, the formation of the association was borne out of the need to unite music band owners in Nigeria and for the protection of their professional interests amongs many other points.

AMBON has its membership drawn from over twenty functional live bands in the country including, Shuga band, Sharp band,Eboni band,Prudence band,Ayodel band, G-Notes, Faith band, SB Live,Heroes band, Zee Squad. Others are Eagle band and Aristo band, Awesome Band, Rockers Band, Zion Band and Ariiya band among others. The group hopes to provide a political power base that will ensure musicians voice are heard in every level of government.

