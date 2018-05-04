Raul Visit ‘Amazing’ For Harry Kane And Tottenham – Mauricio Pochettino — Nigeria Today

Raul Visit ‘Amazing’ For Harry Kane And Tottenham – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that the opportunity to welcome Real Madrid legend Raul to the club’s training ground was a “massive” day for the club.

Earlier this week, Raul linked up with Pochettino and his squad as he looks to complete his coaching badges, with the former Spain international specifically selecting the North London outfit ahead of other clubs.

Pochettino has suggested that he relished the chance to work with the ex-forward and feels that both experienced and younger members of his first-team squad can only have benefitted from working with the three-time Champions League winner.

At a press conference, the 46-year-old told reporters: “It was a very good impact. Everyone here, not only in Tottenham but around the world you admire a legend like Raul. All that means as a player but as a professional too. It was fantastic to share with him, the whole day yesterday, and say thank you to him, because to choose Tottenham and try to learn and see how we work, that’s massive praise to us.

“I want to say thank you too because he was open to meet our younger players too. It was fantastic, 45 minutes talking about his career, giving advice to the younger players. Of course our captains, Hugo [Lloris] and Harry [Kane], met us yesterday. It was a fantastic day for us, to see how humble he is, a player like him who is a legend.

“I think it was a massive, massive day. He shared a lunch with us afterwards and all the players were saying hello, and then the possibility to train with us. It was amazing for everyone.”

The post Raul Visit ‘Amazing’ For Harry Kane And Tottenham – Mauricio Pochettino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

