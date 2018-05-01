Reactions to Trump’s Warning — Nigeria Today

Reactions to Trump’s Warning

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended the President of the United States of America, Donaldo Trump for the seriousness he showed while condemning killing of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement signed and made available to DAILY POST by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB noted that President Buhari was shocked by the way Trump addressed him on the matter.

The group, however, demanded that the American Government do more in seeking the immediate release of Biafrans in detention.

IPOB also wants justice for its members allegedly slaughtered by Nigerian authorities.

The statement said, “IPOB commends US President for the direct and serious manner he addressed and demanded immediate end to the serial slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, especially Biafran Christians since the coming of the murderous ‘Buhari’ presidency in 2015.

“It is to the credit of IPOB that our sustained international advocacy, the letter we sent to President Trump on the eve of the meeting and the demonstrations we carried out at the White House were the factors most responsible for bringing this matter to the attention of President Trump.

“After watching ‘Buhari’s’ cringe worthy body language and cowed persona during the meet the press session at the Rose Garden, like a cat trapped under the headlights of an oncoming vehicle, we knew that whatever stern warning you delivered to him must have shocked him to the bone-marrow.

“While noting that, by this development, Mr ‘Buhari’ and his coterie are coming closer to the clutches of international justice, we would like to seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the American people to the plight of Biafrans in detention across Nigeria especially the four that are still in detention in a maximum security prison simply because they came out to celebrate with millions of other people around the world the day Trump was sworn into office.

“It is also important that we further remind the US presidency the enormity of the brutality and cold blooded massacre of innocent citizens merely exercising their right to freedom of assembly on that fateful day of January 20, 2017.

“Mr. Ikenna Igwe Mazi, Mr. Uchenna Innocent, Mr. Bright Sunday Okoro and Mr. Chidinma Godwin Nwafor are today still languishing in prison for no other reason than the fact they were celebrating Trump victory.

“They were detained on a trumped up charge of treasonable felony merely for celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.”

The post Reactions to Trump’s Warning appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

