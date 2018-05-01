Read this, When you feel you can no longer hold on to love — Nigeria Today

Read this, When you feel you can no longer hold on to love

By Abel Udoekene

I used all my energy trying to make you love me,

I answered your calls in the middle of the night,

even when you ignore mine by 9 pm,

I accepted all your flaws and respect all your decisions

yet you refuse to love me at my best.

I was weak to make you feel strong

I never allow you to see my tears,

I never get angry when you ignored my texts

I never felt insulted when you treated me like an outsider

and then twisted the situation to make me look like the bad guy.

I saw your worst sides but I wanted you,

I made you my priority

because I never saw the need of playing games

I wanted you to feel loved,

I wanted you to know how much I care.

I gave you the benefit of the doubt

when you told me my words turns you off

I acted like everything was fine,

even when I was secretly falling apart.

I’m sorry my best wasn’t enough for you,

maybe I should have pretended to be someone else,

just maybe you would have accepted me,

or maybe I should have shown you my worst

maybe things would have turn out different,

or Maybe I just need someone who will accept me for who I am.

Source: Find Joy

