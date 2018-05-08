 Read Why Fashola Rejected Housing, Road Projects In Kebbi — Nigeria Today
Read Why Fashola Rejected Housing, Road Projects In Kebbi

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has rejected some housing and road projects executed by contractors in Kebbi for failing to meet contractual agreement. The minister said that the 74 housing units and Jega-Yauri road projects were shoddy while inspecting them in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi. Expressing displeasure with the […]

The post Read Why Fashola Rejected Housing, Road Projects In Kebbi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

