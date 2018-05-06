Real estate dealers demand fair rent law — Nigeria Today

Real estate dealers demand fair rent law

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As parliament warms up to legislate about the Landlord-tenant Bill, the Association of Real Estate Uganda says it is not against the bill but wants one that is fair to all parties.

Speaking at a workshop in Kampala in which over 50 members took part on April 27, Vincent Agaba, the former president of AREA said they need a law that clearly separates commercial and residential buildings in terms of regulation and monitoring.

They also said that payment of rent in foreign currency should be popularised in the bill since the economy of Uganda largely transacts in dollars.

They also said that government should put in place a seed fund to support players in acquiring cheap financing in the sector that currently contributes 5% to GDP.

They also want the bill to put in place mechanisms to ensure that brokers and landlords do not connive to cheat tenants.

The Landlord and Tenant Bill is being designed in Parliament to regulate, formalize the real estate sector that is currently embroiled in confusion due to lack of clear and strong legal framework.

Chris Baryomunsi, the State Minister for Housing said the association’s views will be incorporated in the Bill.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Real estate dealers demand fair rent law appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

