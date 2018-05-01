Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern (Agg: 4-3): Real Through To Champions League Final — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern (Agg: 4-3): Real Through To Champions League Final

Real Madrid made it into another Champions League final after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at the Bernabeu.

Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 last week in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, and then sealed their progression with a 4-3 aggregate triumph despite an unconvincing performance.

Bayern took the lead in the third minute, Joshua Kimmich opening the scoring following a mistake by Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The hosts were quick to reply but it was Karim Benzema and not Cristiano Ronaldo, making an outfield record 152nd appearance in the competition, who took centre stage.

It was 2-1 just after the break as goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s nightmare error from a back pass allowed Benzema to tap into an empty net (46), but James Rodriguez, on loan at Bayern from Real, converted from a tight angle (63) to make it 2-2 on the night and 4-3 to Real on aggregate.

Player ratings

Real Madrid: Navas (9), Lucas Vazquez (5), Varane (7), Ramos (6), Marcelo (7), Kovacic (6), Kroos (6), Modric (7), Asensio (7), Benzema (8), Ronaldo (6) Subs: Bale (6), Casemiro (5), Nacho (NA) Bayern Munich: Ulreich (4), Kimmich (8), Sule (8), Hummels (6), Alba (8), Thiago (8), Tolisso (8), Rodriguez (7), Muller (7), Lewandowski (6), Ribery (7) Subs: Wagner (5), Martinez (NA) Man of the match: Keylor Navas

