Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern (Agg: 4-3): Real Through To Champions League Final — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern (Agg: 4-3): Real Through To Champions League Final
Real Madrid made it into another Champions League final after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at the Bernabeu.
Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 last week in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, and then sealed their progression with a 4-3 aggregate triumph despite an unconvincing performance.
FT: #RealMadrid 2-2 @FCBayernEN (@Benzema 11′, 46′; Kimmich 3′, James 63′) (agg. 4-3).
We’ve reached the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!#Emirates | #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/Pw3FjUSA0b
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 1, 2018
Bayern took the lead in the third minute, Joshua Kimmich opening the scoring following a mistake by Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
The hosts were quick to reply but it was Karim Benzema and not Cristiano Ronaldo, making an outfield record 152nd appearance in the competition, who took centre stage.
RESULT
What. A. Game!
Real Madrid through to the final for third season running!
Great effort from Bayern at the Bernabéu #UCL pic.twitter.com/2dabyBtjhP
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2018
It was 2-1 just after the break as goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s nightmare error from a back pass allowed Benzema to tap into an empty net (46), but James Rodriguez, on loan at Bayern from Real, converted from a tight angle (63) to make it 2-2 on the night and 4-3 to Real on aggregate.
Player ratings
Real Madrid: Navas (9), Lucas Vazquez (5), Varane (7), Ramos (6), Marcelo (7), Kovacic (6), Kroos (6), Modric (7), Asensio (7), Benzema (8), Ronaldo (6)
Subs: Bale (6), Casemiro (5), Nacho (NA)
Bayern Munich: Ulreich (4), Kimmich (8), Sule (8), Hummels (6), Alba (8), Thiago (8), Tolisso (8), Rodriguez (7), Muller (7), Lewandowski (6), Ribery (7)
Subs: Wagner (5), Martinez (NA)
Man of the match: Keylor Navas
The post Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern (Agg: 4-3): Real Through To Champions League Final appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!