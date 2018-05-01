 Real Madrid Advance To 3rd Straight UCL Final — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Real Madrid Advance To 3rd Straight UCL Final

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Defending champions, Real Madrid on Tuesday evening booked a ticket to their third straight UEFA Champions League final with a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane’s lads first set the encounter in their favour by beating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the semi-final first leg played at the Allianz Arena […]

The post Real Madrid Advance To 3rd Straight UCL Final appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.