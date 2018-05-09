Real Madrid 'must pay £230m for Neymar after meeting player twice in Brazil' - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid ‘must pay £230m for Neymar after meeting player twice in Brazil’ – Mirror.co.uk
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Real Madrid 'must pay £230m for Neymar after meeting player twice in Brazil'
Mirror.co.uk
Real Madrid have reportedly ramped up their interest in Neymar as they plot a stunning summer swoop. The forward only joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer in a £200million switch. But he has grown frustrated in the French League and is …
Neymar to Real Madrid: Secret transfer meeting revealed as £227m record deal eyed
PSG fix a fee of 260 million euro for Neymar
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!