 Real Madrid’s Bale denies Barcelona El Clasico win — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Real Madrid’s Bale denies Barcelona El Clasico win

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale lashed home to deny La Liga champions Barcelona victory in an ill-tempered ‘El Clasico’ which finished 2-2 at the Nou Camp on Sunday. The drama started when the home side had Sergi Roberto sent off at the end of the first half. Luis Suarez volleyed unbeaten Barca into the lead after 10 minutes following a gut-busting run and cross from Roberto.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.