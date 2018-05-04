 Reekado Banks Says He Is Nobody’s Mate In Music — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Reekado Banks Says He Is Nobody’s Mate In Music

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian musician, Reekado Banks bragged about his talent when he stated via his social media handle that he is nobody’s mate just few hours before the commencement of the 2018 Headies Awards. After a studio session with music producer TY Mix, the Mavin Record artiste declared that he has surpassed his rivals. See photos […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Reekado Banks Says He Is Nobody’s Mate In Music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.