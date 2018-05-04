Registration commences for 2018 Total Basketball League — Nigeria Today

Registration commences for 2018 Total Basketball League

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has commenced registration of clubs and players for the 2018 Total Divisions one and two leagues.

This follows the recent agreement signed between NBBF and Total E&P Nigeria Ltd, for sponsorship of both leagues for N60million.

Interested Clubs are to obtain and complete the registration forms from their various state basketball associations, the Secretariat of the Nigeria Basketball Federation or online.

Under this new arrangement in NBBF/Total Division 2, each of the 36 States and the FCT, Abuja, will hold preliminary competitions to determine the 2 teams to represent the state at the zonal level.

The Vice President of the NBBF, Babs Ogunade said the new league format which is expected to accommodate more teams is a clear departure from what was obtainable under the former board where few teams gathered to play about 4 or 5 matches for a week.

“In recent years, the National Men’s Division 1 and 2 leagues could best be described as a jamboree and a waste of time and resources. Teams pay registration fees and other expenses with nothing at stake except promotion ticket.”

According to the NBBF’s directives, the format of competitions at the state level will depend on the number of teams registered in each state as 74 teams are expected to qualify for the Divisions Two playoffs.

Explaining the format, Ogunade said, “The Zonal Champions and Runners up will qualify for the Conference Final 6. In this case, there will be two Conferences. The top two teams from the Northwest, North Central and the North East Divisions make up the Savannah Conference, while the top 2 teams from the South East, South West and South South will make up the Atlantic Conference”.

The Conference champions, along with the second, third and fourth place teams from each Conference will qualify for the Final Eight to be held at a venue to be decided by the NBBF from where the National Champions and Runner Up will emerge.

The top four teams at the Final Eight will qualify for the 2019 season of the National Division 1 League .

All the competitions will take place within a time frame to be decided based on the registration received from the teams and states.

The Total National Division One Men’s League will also adopt the same format as the Division Two League with the teams presently in Division One retaining their status and the teams increased to 16 teams.

Total will provide playing kits for all Zonal finalists, while registration and submission of completed forms closes on May 10.

