Relegation is confirmed for West Brom - but Darren Moore is recognised with award - Birmingham Live — Nigeria Today

Relegation is confirmed for West Brom – but Darren Moore is recognised with award – Birmingham Live
|
Birmingham Live
|
Relegation is confirmed for West Brom – but Darren Moore is recognised with award
Birmingham Live
West Bromwich Albion have been relegated from the Premier League. Southampton's 1-0 victory at Swansea on Tuesday evening has denied the Baggies and Darren Moore what would have been the greatest of escapes after a run of 11 points from a possible 15 …
Five things the Baggies must do to 'boing' straight back up
Darren Moore 'can make the tough calls' at West Brom
Premier League Results
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!