Remembering Famous Industrialist, Odumegwu Ojukwu — Nigeria Today

Remembering Famous Industrialist, Odumegwu Ojukwu

By Omololu Ogunmade In Quest of Perpetuity, the biographical sketch of one of Nigeria’s early and foremost business magnates, Sir Odumegwu Ojukwu, is a sad reminder of how a great and notable Nigerian who once bestrode the country’s economic landscape like a colossus has been completely forgotten. Authored by Ifeze, a missionary teacher and nephew of the late Odumegwu, In Quest of Perpetuity, captures the life of Odumegwu Ojukwu, the father of the late Biafran warlord, Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, from a humble background in Nnewi, in the then Eastern Region of Nigeria to his eventual rise to prominence. Odumegwu’s journey to stardom was the offshoot of a little education platform laid by his mother, Ukonwa, a princess, and his consequent hard work and determination to succeed.

