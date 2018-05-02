Reno Omokri attacks Lai Mohammed for saying Buhari’s administration has defeated Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Reno Omokri attacks Lai Mohammed for saying Buhari’s administration has defeated Boko Haram
Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has attacked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for saying the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has defeated Boko Haram. DAILY POST reports that Lai Mohammed, while speaking with journalists after a media tour in the United States, US, explained that the present administration has […]
Reno Omokri attacks Lai Mohammed for saying Buhari’s administration has defeated Boko Haram
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!