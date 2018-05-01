 Reparation Cypher Vol 1 Ft. Jimmy Sucre X Jerry Czar X Rodney X Enormoss X Vader — Nigeria Today
Reparation Cypher Vol 1 Ft. Jimmy Sucre X Jerry Czar X Rodney X Enormoss X Vader

Posted on May 1, 2018

Jimmy Sucre and Jerry Czar presents the reparation cypher featuring “Rodney”, “Enormoss” and the 2017 hennessy vs class winner “Vader”. Listen to the various rhyme schemes, wordplays, punchlines from a combo of three awesome emcees on a dope beat spun by DJ AY. With no further ado, listen to the first of the reparation cypher series below.

 

